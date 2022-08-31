Chelsea’s stuttering start to the season continued as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday despite Raheem Sterling giving them an early lead.

Sterling struck in the 23rd minute with his third goal in two games but Chelsea’s lead was shortlived.

Romeo Lavia levelled five minutes later with a thumping finish from outside the area.

Adam Armstrong then turned the match on its head in first-half stoppage time — finishing superbly to round off a slick passing move by the hosts.

Chelsea, beaten at Leeds United in their previous away game, were unable to make much impression on a tireless Saints side in the second half despite plenty of possession.

Southampton’s win moved them to seven points from five games, the same total as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Mitrovic pounced for his 100th goal for the club and fifth goal in five league games this season, arriving at the back post just after half-time to fire Neeskens Kebano’s low cross beyond Robert Sanchez.

“It’s important for him to feel confident and he needs that but he is much more than that,” Silva told BT Sport, calling Mitrovic “unbelievable”.

“We demand it from him but he did it really well.”

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk diverted Andreas Pereira’s cross past Sanchez as Fulham doubled their lead and made a drab first period seem a distant memory within 11 minutes of the second half starting.

Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty in reply after Bobby Decordova-Reid brought down Pervis Estupinan, and Deniz Undav was denied his first goal for Brighton when his late strike came off a post.

Fourth-placed Brighton missed the chance to move top of the table before leaders Arsenal host Aston Villa on Wednesday, while victory lifted Fulham up to sixth and gave the Cottagers as many home wins as they managed in their 2020-21 Premier League relegation season.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha said he was “lost for words” after Yoane Wissa cancelled out the Ivorian’s sensational second-half strike to deny the Eagles victory at home to Brentford.

Second-half substitute Wissa headed home Vitaly Janelt’s inswinging cross in the 88th minute to stun the Selhurst Park side.

Fit-again Zaha had given Palace the lead with a sumptuous effort into the far corner after collecting a Cheick Doucoure pass on the edge of the penalty area.

“Just one lapse in concentration ruins all the hard work,” he told BT Sport.

Luis Sinisterra scored his first Premier League goal for Leeds as they came from a goal behind to draw with Everton in a pulsating encounter at Elland Road.

The Colombian winger, who hit his first goal for the club in the EFL Cup last week following a summer move from Feyenoord, drove in from 18 yards after the break as Leeds piled pressure on Everton.

They were much improved after a poor first half when Anthony Gordon scored for a second successive game, keeping his cool to slip the ball through Illan Meslier’s legs following Alex Iwobi’s through ball.