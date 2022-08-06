Cyprus’ athlete of Track and Field Alexandros Poursanides on Saturday won the Bronze medal in Men’s Hammer Throw in the 22nd Commonwealth Games “Birmingham 2022”.

The Cypriot athlete of the delegation of Cyprus Commonwealth Committee with a Throw at 73.97 secured the Bronze Medal in the Games.

The excellent Throw of Poursanides constitutes a personal season best.

Nick Miller from England the first place and the gold medal with a throw of 76.43, and Canadian Ethan Katzberg won the second place and the silver medal with a throw of 76.36 meters.

Following Poursanides’ Bronze medal, Cyprus medals tally in the Commonwealth Games rose to 11, of which two Gold, three Silver and six Bronze.