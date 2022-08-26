We grow up in life with goals and dreams to achieve a desired outcome, whether it is to win in the sports event or get a particular acting role in the school play, write the best essay, we should have all aspired at some point to want to get out there and do something for ourselves.

As children, there are those that are happy to let everyone do things for them, be it to open a wrapper, dress, do up a shoelace, cut food up, virtually anything; of course as a young toddler it is expected, but we wouldn’t really encourage this behaviour into teen and adulthood. The consequences of having everything done for us will leave a reliance on everyone else and expectation to get things done in life and therefore no personal ambition to ‘go get’ for ourselves.

There are some children that will want to retaliate and are in defiance to do things for themselves from young. Basically, having everything done for us can make us lazy, and doesn’t allow for personal growth and achievement, but allowing free reign to ‘go for it’ and to try, gives the chance for the many experiences of opportunity, learning and leading forward to success.

All our personalities and characters are different, some want to participate in everything and win at it, while others select the subjects that interest them, and this then inspires them to move and follow their inspirational source to make the necessary steps forward to get what they want.

There are those that just think about their dreams and goals but never actually take the courage to take those steps and follow their dreams, instead they think that they have to just rely on any magic to just land on the doorstep and that that kind of luck couldn’t possibly happen to them as they are just unlucky. They have no faith or belief in themselves that they can possibly achieve what they want and no faith in life itself or scope for changing circumstance. They see things in a negative way and that ‘the glass is always half empty’ rather than the glass being half full, but not only can that glass be half full, it could also be topped up at any time.

How can anyone achieve in anything with such negativity? All that is needed is hope, faith, believing and action, which equals to positive thinking and being open to the universe for its endless possibilities of opportunity and in manifesting the future potential desired outcome and beyond. If you don’t plant those seeds, there will be no growth.

So set out what you want to do in your head and then write it down, create a vision board if you have to from start to goal and leave space for changes to add to it. Collect pictures of current things and what you are aiming for. Having it on display reminds you to keep going ahead to making it happen. So, if you want to be a top designer then put pictures of the designers that inspire you. Add yourself amongst them and the things you also want to achieve, whether it is living in a particular area, driving a certain car, or buying a yacht etc.

How many successful businesses and people do we see, most will have started with an idea, believed in it and then had to take the chance to get it, and even if any negative thoughts entered their head, they will have had to dismiss it and over ride with positive thinking. There are many who will put the seed of doubt and/or possible failures that can happen into the head of another who wants to try, but dismissing those negative thinkers and taking the risk is what’s important.

Be a warrior, enter with conviction, believe in yourself and what you actually want and desire, and do everything you need to actually get it. You won’t get the job you want if you don’t apply for it, and if you only get to the point of interview without actually getting that job that you thought was just so right for you, well maybe it actually wasn’t so right but you couldn’t see that at the time.

Have faith that everything happens for a reason and that better things are ahead. How often do we look back and think ‘thank goodness that didn’t happen’ as the consequences may have not been so pleasantry.

Ask for advice from those you admire, who are successful in what they do. Can they offer assistance with their skilled knowledge in your next steps forward to planning your action? Ask a number of the right people and filter out the information of what can actually work for you personally, as of course it differs for every individual.

Don’t just sit and wait for it to happen, plan and action it. Need a certificate in a subject to do it, then add more study, find a course book yourself on that course and do it. There are so many courses available and even online courses can be done now in such a variety of subjects. Knowledge is power, and the power of knowledge allows you to transform your life.

Believe in the universe and it’s power, be grateful for where you are and what you have already, never letting the things you want, make you forget the things you have. With gratitude comes abundance.

Believe in you and the world really is your oyster – you have the chance to be a pearl in it!

