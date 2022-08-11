Detectives have released an image of the four-year-old girl who died in a gas explosion in Thornton Heath.

She has been named as Sahara Salman who was from Thornton Heath.

Sahara’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Due to the sensitive and complex nature of the incident, the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now investigating.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of the Met’s Specialist Crime, said: “On behalf of the Metropolitan Police I would like to express my sincere condolences to all the family and friends of Sahara. This is a heart-breaking time for Sahara’s family, but I also fully understand how much distress this has caused the wider community. People will want to know how such terrible thing has happened and everyone involved in the investigation is determined to provide those answers.

“We are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive and our investigation is being full support by partners and local officers. My thoughts are also with those who remain in hospital, their families and all those affected. I know how much people will want to help, so please, if you have information and have not already spoken to officers, contact us.”

Acting BCU Commander for the South West Command Unit Supt Richard Smith said: “The thoughts of all of us at the Metropolitan Police remain with Sahara’s family at this terrible time and my heart goes out to all those affected. I know the shock and anguish that is being felt in our local community, please be assured we are doing all we can to uncover how this dreadful incident happened.

“We are trying to ensure the community is kept fully informed, please speak to local officers if you have questions, they are there to help you. We are also in regular meetings with our partner agencies to discuss what we can do to help people cope with these awful events. This will be a thorough and detailed investigation and I truly appreciate the support and patience we have already received from all those involved and affected.”

Police were called shortly after 07:00hrs on Monday, 8 August following reports of a fire and explosion at a residential property in Galpins Road, Mitcham. London Fire Brigade attended and the body of a child was recovered from a building.

Two other people – an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman – remain in hospital receiving treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call the police incident room on 02087858244. You can also contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1773/08AUG

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org