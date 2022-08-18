The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team are hosting a beat surgery at Cuffley Community Library on Friday (19 August).

PCSO Christie Hurley will be at the library from 2.30pm untiI 4pm, issuing crime prevention advice and supporting residents with any concerns they might have.

There will also be something fun for the children as she will be bringing along a police vehicle for them to sit in!

PCSO Hurley said: “We ran a beat surgery at the library last month which went really well. With it being the summer holidays, we thought it would be fun to bring along the police car for the children whilst their parents or carers speak to us.

“If there is anything that is bothering you, Friday will be a great opportunity to let us know so that we can try and help you.

“If you have general thoughts around what we could be doing to police the local area better, then we’d love you to tell us at the surgery. Whilst we gain good knowledge of the local crime issues through our patrols and reports from the public, events like help us to gain even more information. The more you tell us, the more we can do to ensure that Welwyn Hatfield is safe place for all.”

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to www.owl.co.uk or download the ‘OWL crime alerts’ app from your app store.

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit the following and tell us your thoughts:

​

Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger)

Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath)

Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire)