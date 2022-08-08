Please avoid the Hornsey Road area, where several roads are closed as London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police Service deal with flooding from a burst water main. We are working with emergency services at the scene.

We’re aware that Thames Water are working hard to tackle the water main burst on Hornsey Road. There is low or no water pressure affecting addresses in N1, N4, N5 and N7. Islington Council staff are on-site at the Harvist estate to assist residents. If you need help or assistance because of the water main burst, please speak with council staff on the scene.