Our Michael Yiakoumi had the opportunity to catch up with England womens UEFA European cup winning hero Lucy Bronze who won the ball from a corner to create England's winning goal by Chloë Kelly with 10 minutes left of extra time in the Final against Germany.

Lucy, who recently signed a two-year deal with Barcelona,

“The night we won was a total blur on the pitch,” said Lucy.

Lucy says the whole tournament was a “fairy-tale from start to finish”.

It’s a lasting legacy that Lucy hopes will remain following their historic success.

She is calling for access to football for all girls in schools after the team revealed most players were forced to play on boys’ teams in their younger years.

Lucy Bronze has already set her sights on adding another honour to England’s list, with focus now shifting to next year’s Women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses will be back in action next month when they play their final two games of the European Qualifiers, with the table-toppers facing a trip to Austria on Friday 3 September before Luxembourg are the visitors to Stoke on Tuesday 6 September.

And Bronze, who will be playing in Spain with Barcelona next season, is already looking to build on this year’s achievements in a year’s time when the World Cup is staged by Australia and New Zealand.

“Anybody that knows me knows I’m like that with anything,” she said. “The EUROs is fantastic, especially in our home country, but there’s a little star missing from our crest at the minute on the England shirt and it’s definitely a mission of ours to get that star there.

“I’d love to get my hands on the World Cup, but we know there are plenty of teams outside of Europe who want to compete for that World Cup, as well as the teams in Europe who were in this tournament.

Arguably one of the best right-backs in women’s football, Lucy Bronze has been one of her country’s most consistent and impressive performers since making her senior team debut in June 2013 and was a key member of the Lionesses team who lifted the European Championship in 2022.

Such is Lucy’s ability, she can play – and has played – in almost every outfield position, but it is in the backline as an attacking full-back where she really excels.

Initially Steph Houghton’s centre back partner during her fledgling days with the Lionesses, Bronze eventually made the No2 jersey her own with a number of typically swashbuckling displays.

After winning every domestic honour in England during her spells with Sunderland, Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City, Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 and helped the French giants win the Champions League and domestic title in all three of her seasons in France.

Her performances have led to to countless personal honours, including being named the 2018/19 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and The Best FIFA Women’s Player for 2020.

She then returned to her homeland and a second spell with Manchester City in 2020 and now moving onto Barcelona.