Orient continue their perfect start to the season with hard-fought victory over Mansfield Town in E10.

The O’s took a little while to warm up in the first half but were just too hot to handle in the second as Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town team wilted under the scorching mid-summer sun.

Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux bounced back from a nightmare start to the game as he produced a man of the match display in which he made seven saves in the first half alone. Mansfield were made to rue their missed chances when Charlie Kelman scored the match’s decisive goal midway through the second half.

The first half saw Mansfield forward Rhys Oates and Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux play out a contest of epic proportions. First, the Stags’ attacker got the better of Vigouroux in the opening seconds of the match to win a penalty for his side, which the O’s goalkeeper subsequently saved. Vigouroux then sought to make up for his earlier error, producing a succession of saves, each of them more improbable than the last, to ensure his team went into half-time level.

Richie Wellens elected to hand an Orient debut to 21-year-old Idris El Mizouni less than 24 hours after he officially signed for the club. Paul Smyth was also recalled to the starting eleven after being named on the bench for the O’s last league match against Crawley Town.

Nigel Clough made four changes to the team that started Mansfield’s last league game. Kellan Gordon, Elliott Hewitt, Anthony Hartigan and Will Swann replaced Oliver Hawkins, George Maris, Jordan Bowery and Lucas Akins in the visitor’s starting eleven.

It’s probably fair to say that Mansfield Town started the brighter of the two teams as they were awarded a penalty inside the first 20 seconds of the match when Rhys Oates got a toe to a hopeful through ball and was brought down by Lawrence Vigouroux. The O’s goalkeeper instantly made up for his mistake as he made a fantastic save low to his right to keep out Stephen McLaughlin’s penalty.

The early drama seemed to spark the O’s into life and Richie Wellens’ side began to control possession and dictate play.

Chris Kelman was unfortunate not to open his Orient account in the 8th minute when his goal-bound effort was blocked by McLaughlin.

Mansfield began to find plenty of joy with passes in behind Orient’s full backs as the half wore on. The tactic almost bore fruit when Oates again raced in behind the Orient defence, but the Stags forward was denied by the onrushing Vigouroux.

Orient tried to regroup after the first half drinks break but it was the visitors who continued to look most likely to get themselves in front.

Will Swann was the next player to see an effort saved by Vigouroux as headed straight at the O’s goalkeeper after rising highest to meet Anthony Hartigan’s free kick.

In the minutes before half time the game seemed to boil itself down to a battle between Rhys Oates and Lawrence Vigouroux.

First, in the 38th minute, Oates was given space to turn in the Orient penalty area before aiming a low shot towards the bottom corner of Vigouroux’s goal. Oates was almost wheeling away in celebration when, with almost no time to react, Vigouroux stuck out his left foot and diverted the ball wide of the post, leaving the Stags’ attacker staring at the heavens in disbelief.

The two players squared off yet again just two minutes later when Oates was played clean through behind the O’s defence. Oates again fired his shot low towards the far corner, but he was denied by Vigouroux for a third time in the half. This time, instead of cursing the heavens for his misfortune, the Mansfield forward could only look at his adversary and laugh in disbelief.

Half-Time: Leyton Orient 0 – 0 Mansfield Town

5.jpg

Perhaps understandably due to the searing temperatures in East London, the second half took a little while to build the intensity in which the first 45 minutes had been played.

The O’s carved out their first sight of goal in the 59th minute when George Moncur’s shot was saved acrobatically by Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym after a lightning-fast counterattack by the home side.

Dan Happe had a great chance to put the O’s ahead from the subsequent corner, but he lifted his header narrowly over the bar after escaping his marker in the six-yard box.

The O’s weren’t to be denied for long though and they went ahead in the 62nd minute when Charlie Kelman scored his first Leyton Orient goal. Kelman had Idris El Mizouni to thank for his goal after the debutant had carried the ball thorough the middle of the pitch. El Mizouni’s run forced the Mansfield defenders to come out to confront him, before he cleverly rolled the ball towards the unmarked Kelman who made no mistake with his finish.

Orient controlled large portions of what remained of the second half as Mansfield struggled to create an opportunity to get themselves back level.

The O’s missed a great opportunity to put the game to bed in the closing minutes of the game when they failed to produce a shooting opportunity from a counterattack despite having a five on two advantage.

The referee’s final whistle came as sweet relief to the players who had produced a performance of real grit and determination in difficult conditions.

Teams –

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Thompson 83’), Happe, Beckles, Hunt, Pratley, Moncur (Sotiriou 76’), El Mizouni, Archibald, Kelman (Smith 83’), Smyth (Brown 73’)

Subs Unused: Sargeant, Ogie, Sweeney

Goals: Kelman (62’)

Yellow Cards: Hunt (27’), El Mizouni (66’), Brown (78’), Archibald (90+5’)

Opposition: Pym, Hewitt, O’Toole, Harbottle, Gordon (Perch 86’), McLaughlin, Hartigan (Maris 64’), Quinn (Clarke 64’), Boateng (Lapslie 45’), Swann (Gale 86’), Oates

Subs Unused: Flinders, Clarke, Wallace

Yellow Cards: O’Toole (23’), McLaughlin (90+3’)

Attendance: 6,328 (536)