Sunday, 28 August is the one year anniversary of the disappearance of Frank McKeever.

Police continue to appeal to find Frank and are offering a substantial reward for information.

Frank, was last seen at around 22:00hrs on Saturday, 28 August 2021 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange.

Frank was reported missing on 9 September 2021.

Frank is aged 63, is from the N1 area of Islington, but would also visit the Hackney area.

The Metropolitan Police Service is offering a substantial reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the location of Frank..

Officers are also releasing CCTV which shows some of Frank’s movements, in the hope this will assist the public to recall the events leading up to his disappearance.

Despite an extensive investigation police, which includes searches of premises, open spaces, lakes and canals, police have been unable to find any trace of him.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime team due to concerns that Frank has come to serious harm.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

On 28 September 2021, a 30-year-old woman [A] was arrested on suspicion of murder; on 10 October 2021, a 46-year-old man [B] was arrested on suspicion of murder; and on 7 December 2021, a 45-year-old woman [C] was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All three have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, Specialist Crime, said: “Frank has now been missing for a year and in all that time there has been no trace of him. He has not used his phone or his bank account, his disappearance is very out of character and this leads me to believe that this is now a murder investigation.

“The substantial reward being offered to find Frank shows our determination to find him and answer the questions about his disappearance. I am asking the public in turn to support us and tell us anything they know that might help us discover what has happened to Frank.

“No piece of information is too small; please make contact and tell us what you know, it could make you eligible for a substantial reward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref CAD 3224/13Nov21.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

In a statement, Frank’s family, said: “Please could you help us find our brother, Frank McKeever. It will soon be the first anniversary of his disappearance, as he was last seen on 28th August 2021. Our family had lost touch with him for some years, but we were so happy to re-connect with him last summer and were looking forward to being with him again to rebuild family ties.

“He seemed happy and positive about the future and he had remained loyal to his favourite football team Birmingham City. We really miss his cheerful and gentle personality and his sense of humour. He had a zest for life and loved chatting to people and was no doubt looking forward to celebrating his birthday on the 31st August and the bank holiday weekend.

“Sadly, he has now disappeared without trace and we are desperate for any news. We are very worried for his welfare and safety and will give help and support for anything he needs. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Missing People charity, or the police. A reward is being offered.”