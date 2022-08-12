North Mid Charity raises funds to support and enhance life at North Middlesex University Hospital Trust. North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust provides local hospital services to approximately 250,000 people in the north London boroughs of Enfield and Haringey, as well as some specialist services for people across

a wider geographical area covering Waltham

Forest, Barnet, west Essex and Hertfordshire.

The hospital provides community services

including a dedicated 0-19 service for children and young people in Enfield so that they can get the best possible start in life. The 0-19 service aims to improve pathways and partnerships with services in the hospital and deliver excellent care for the children and families. Alongside this, the hospital offers sexual health services at its Silverpoint Medical Centre on Fore Street and Town Clinic in Enfield Town.

The North Mid Charity supports the hospital and its community sites by funding a wide range of projects at the Trust, many focusing on providing vital support for our staff and patients during the covid pandemic.

Charitable projects have included:

• Relaunching our allotment and outdoor rest space

• Funding our wellbeing programme, including a psychologist post and wellbeing resources focused on covid recovery

• TVs for care of the elderly wards

• Activity packs for patients

• Items for our medical day care unit and care of the elderly wards

• Refurbishment of staff rooms

• Providing caring kits for children going into emergency foster care

• Delivering our ‘staff thank you’ initiative

Last month, the North Mid Charity celebrated the NHS’ Birthday with the Big Tea where they held a bake sale, raffle and baby clothes sale raising over £1200 for charity projects at the hospital. The charity is also supported by staff at North Mid to help raise funds and give back to the hospital. In June a team of 7 staff climbed Mount Snowdon to raise money for the hospital’s charity. Mount Snowdon is the highest mountain in England and Wales at a staggering 3,560 ft and was conquered in just over 7 hours by the ‘North Mid Dream Team’ who raised over £2000 in the process.

The charity continues to develop its work both in the hospital and the local community and is always looking for support. Over the coming months the charity is looking for supporters for a number of different projects including:

• Gaming Units in our children’s wards

• Music Therapy for patients

• A new children’s playground

• The Christmas Giving campaign

If you think you will be able to help with any of the projects listed above or would like to donate your time, money or gifts, we would love to hear from you by contacting our fundraising team at 020 8887 2935 or [email protected]

North Mid Charity is the registered charity of the North Middlesex Hospital General Charitable