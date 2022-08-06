NO ONE AND NOTHING IS FORGOTTEN!

HONOUR AND GLORY TO OUR HEROES AND MARTYRS!

From the humble event to pay tribute and honor another one of our heroes – freedom fighter, comrade Michalakis Kousououlides, who on 7 August 1964 fell in the battle of Lorovounos defending the Republic of Cyprus from NATO imperialist plans and the Turkish invasion.

Michalakis Kusoulides was a member of the Central Council of thre youth organisation of AKEL – EDON. He was among the long list of EDON members and militants who sacrificed on the altar of Freedom and Democracy.