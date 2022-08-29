Nicosia takes in every case all necessary actions to secure the interests of the Republic of Cyprus as a sovereign state, a source has told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), asked about the navigational telex, or NAVTEX, issued by the Republic of Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center, in reaction to a Turkish NAVTEX, valid from August 26 to 29, for scientific research in an area. Part of this area overlaps with the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

The same source noted that the Turkish NAVTEX expires at midnight tonight and that the Turkish vessel “Bilim 2” for which the Turkish navigation warning was issued, was docked until early this afternoon at a Turkish port.

They issued a NAVTEX that affects the EEZ and the continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, something which is illegal since they need a license from us to do such a thing, the source told CNA, adding that the authorities of the Republic monitor the situation.

The same source also noted that the issuing of a NAVTEX by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center is standard procedure in such cases, otherwise it will mean that the Republic of Cyprus gives up on its own sovereign rights.

The navigational warning issued by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center said that part of the area mentioned in the Turkish NAVTEX for scientific research is overlapping with the Exclusive Economic zone and the continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

It added that this action of Turkey is illegal and constitutes a violation of the international law and maritime safety procedures and is also a criminal offence under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus.

Furthermore, it noted that the Republic of Cyprus demands from Turkey to cancel its NAVTEX immediately.

Later on Turkey issued another NAVTEX saying that “the efforts to legitimize illegal claims of the Greek Cypriot administration” through the Cypriot NAVTEX “are null and neither was nor will be accepted by Turkey”.

Moreover, it claimed that its own NAVTEX for scientific research was “valid and effective”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Turkey does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, an EU member state since 2004.