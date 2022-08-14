Nicosia cannot continue to be the only divided capital in Europe, Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias stressed on Sunday, adding that “as always, Greece will continue to stand by the Republic of Cyprus.”

In a post on Twitter marking the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the second phase of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, Dendias said that “the Cyprus problem remains an unsolved issue of illegal occupation, despite the consecutive decisions of the UN Security Council and universal condemnation.”

He added that “the only settlement is that of a bicommunal, bizonal federation, within the framework defined by the relevant Security Council decisions.”

Dendias underlined that “Greece will continue as always to stand by the Republic of Cyprus” and that “Nicosia cannot remain the only divided capital in Europe.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.