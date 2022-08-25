Newly appointed British High commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq presented on Tuesday a copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a post on Twitter, he said “great to have arrived in Nicosia and presented a copy of my credentials from Her Majesty The Queen to MFA Protocol Chief Andreas Panayiotou as my first act as incoming British High Commissioner to Cyprus”.

The new British High Commissioner to Cyprus comes to Cyprus after posts to Sudan & Azerbaijan. He succeeded Stephen Lillie CMG who was transferred to another Diplomatic Service appointment.