The Covid pandemic put a stop to live performances around the country and forced theatres to shut their doors – however that didn’t stop funny man Chris Marco K from working on new material.

The UK Cypriot comedian’s new one man show – Behind The Mask – hits Central London on Saturday 24th September 2022. The show will take place at The Museum of Comedy, The Undercroft, St George’s Church, Bloomsbury Way, Holborn, WC1A 2SR at 7pm.

Behind the Mask is an English stand-up comedy show about Chris Marco K’s experience during Covid which he wrote 2 years ago but could not perform due to pandemic restrictions. Chris will tell jokes about everything that’s been happening in his life. With one-liners, storytelling and great laugh out loud tasteful humour, this show is not to be missed.

For more info, please visit www.chrismarcok.com. Age advisory 15+. Tickets only £8.50, booking fees apply. Now that’s an affordable night out!