New Salamis welcomed Bury Town to Coles Park (otherwise the home of Haringey Borough). Wins over Gorleston and Brentwood Town in their opening two matches had introduced Salamis to the league in a rather positive way; whilst Town had also been impressive, yet to concede a goal in four matches- two in the cup- and having scored eight of their own. The visitors got their noses in front early, Cemal Ramadan with his SEVENTH IN FIVE MATCHES- but Pap Jawara soon got the hosts level, scoring for the second game in a row. That was that the hosts in six, Bury in ninth.

