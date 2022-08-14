New Salamis FC from Sunday league to Isthmian League.

Today saw an historic moment for the reds from North London, who travelled to Suffolk to play Gorleston FC, at Lowestoft Town.

The reds recorded their first win on the opening day of the season, with a score line of 3-2.

Two goals for the effervescent Derek Asamoah & their first ever goal in the Isthmian League from George Lutaaya.

A 260 mile round trip worth that was made far easier with 3 points in the bag to take home.

Next match Wednesday 17th August 2022, BDA Brentwood Town at Haringey Borough FC 7.45pm ko