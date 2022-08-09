New Salamis kicked off their season with an FA Cup match against Harpenden in the extra Preliminary round and it looked like a good beginning when they took the lead in the 43rd minute when Junior Luke scored through a great strike a powerful half volley inside the box.

New Salamis had the opportunity to increase their lead two minutes into the second half when they got a penalty but it was not to be when it was saved by the opposing goal keeper Alex Desmond.

Harpenden equalised after 67 minutes through Josh Rodrigues header and then two minutes later they were able to take the lead when Jake Tabor scored for Harpenden from the edge of the box. New Salamis now had no other option but to push forward looking for the equaliser but Harpenden held well to hold out and go onto win the game and have been rewarded with an away match versus Maldon and Tiptree FC in the Isthmian League in the Preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup to be played August 20th 2022.

New Salamis have their first game of the season in the Isthmian League North this Saturday away to Gorleston on Saturday13th August 2022 at 15.00pm and Wednesday 17th August 2022 at home to Brentwood at their home ground at Haringey Borough at 19.45pm.