New revelation about the surveillance scandal: The employee linking Cyprus to the scandal in Greece

Revelations continue on the wiretapping interception and eavesdropping scandal

AKEL: The questions about the surveillance systems that state agencies have must be answered by the President himself

19 August 2022, “Haravgi” newspaper excerpts

“Fileleftheros” newspaper today reveals new evidence linking Cyprus to the wiretapping case in Greece.

According to the article, a Greek Cypriot employee of the businessmen who were involved in the black spy van case is an employree of a company recently investigated in Athens by the National Transparency Authority for the wiretappings/interceptions.

This private employee in question, it is added, is linked to the black spy van, the building in Larnaca, Israeli’s Avni and Dillian, as well as companies associated with them.

Cyprus’ involvement in the wiretapping scandal under the microscope of the European Parliament

The European Parliament is putting Cyprus’ involvement in the wiretapping scandal under the microscope.

The Socialist and Democrat, Left and Liberal political groups in the European Parliament have asked President Roberta Metsola to discuss the issue at the first plenary session of the body.

AKEL MEP Giorgos Georgiou and MEP Dimitris Papadakis told the newspaper “Politis” that the debate will concern the revelations made about the use of surveillance software in Greece and the operation of companies producing such software in Cyprus.

AKEL MEP Giorgos Georgiou said that the evidence that will be revealed is overwhelming and shows that long before the debate on the Predator software and the Tal Dillian spy van was opened, such software had been purchased and used. He pointed out that the thread leads to 2014 to 2015.

AKEL MEP Georgiou also said that despite the questions he raised, he did not get answers from the Minister of Justice, saying that now questions about surveillance systems that state agencies have should be answered by the President himself.

