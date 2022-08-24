Haringey council’s new Selective Licensing scheme seeks to protect private renters by ensuring landlords take maximum responsibility for maintaining effective and appropriate management of their properties.

Designed to improve housing conditions across the borough, the introduction of the scheme will aim to ensure residents live in safe and warm homes as well as further support the council’s ambition to tackle inequality in Haringey.

Landlords who let their properties in the east of the borough to a single family or two unrelated sharers will now be required to obtain a licence from the Council to legally let the property. This scheme is in addition to the existing borough-wide licensing scheme for houses in multiple occupation (HMO).

With a specific focus on reducing fuel poverty, the Selective Licensing scheme will help the council identify properties with the worst energy efficiency ratings and provide landlords with the relevant support and education to adapt their properties and effectively measure their carbon emissions.

Those who apply for an ‘early bird’ Selective Licencing application will benefit from a discounted fee. Landlords will pay £350 per a property instead of £600, should they sign up early.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for House Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “With over 40% of the borough renting from a private landlord, we want to ensure all our residents live in warm and safe homes. The selective licensing scheme will enable us to work with landlords to improve the quality of the housing stock in the private rented sector and support our private renters.

“We will take action to ensure that all private rented properties in the designated area are licensed and comply with relevant conditions.”

More information and full details on how to apply can be accessed here.