A murder investigation has been launched in Walthamstow after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police were called shortly before 21:30hrs on Saturday, 13 August following reports of gunshots heard in Forest Rise, E17.

Officers attended and were informed that an injured man had been been taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Despite the best efforts of medical staff the 25-year-old man died in hospital.

A crime scene was established at the location.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation.

At this early stage in the investigation there have been no arrests.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This is a thoroughly senseless act that has led to the loss of a young man’s life. It is vital that we speak to anyone who witnessed what happened so we can give his family the answers they deserve. At this early stage in our investigation we believe this was a targeted attack, however we are keeping an open mind to all possibilities.

“We understand that there was a party going on at a nearby community centre at the time of the shooting. It is possible that attendees may have seen what happened. We need you to speak to us. Whether you do so anonymously via Crimestoppers or you come to us directly- we need to know what you saw.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing in Waltham Forest and Newham said: “I am deeply saddened and appalled that another young man has lost his life on our streets. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ family at this time.

“I am acutely aware of how concerning this incident will be for our local community. Last week more of your officers were deployed into key locations in Waltham Forest to provide high visibility re-assurance. This will continue this week.

“We have also seen addition resources provided to us from our Violent Crime Task Force. Violence suppression continues daily in many ways across Waltham Forest. Your officers will be in the vicinity of this tragic incident today. I urge anyone who has any concerns or information to speak with them.”

If you have any information that could help the investigation please call police on 101 and give reference 7405/14Aug.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.