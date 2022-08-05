Police were called to Highbury Fields, N5, shortly before 21.00hrs on Thursday, 4 August to reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).
A male, believed to be 15 years old, was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where he sadly died a short time later.
Enquiries are ongoing to inform next of kin.
A crime scene has been put in place.
There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7948/4Aug. Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.