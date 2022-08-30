A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal stabbing at the Notting Hill Carnival.

At around 20:00hrs on Monday, 29 August officers became aware of a stabbing in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim – a 21-year-old man – until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said: “Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

“It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

“The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as Carnival should be.

“Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“They will pursue every possible line of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact the police directly on 101 providing the reference 7478/29AUG.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

As of 00:01hrs on Tuesday, 30 August, a total of 209 arrests had been made since the start of Carnival for the following offences:

36 x possession of drugs

5 x criminal damage

27 x public order

46 x assault

8 x sexual assault

10 x possession of psychoactive substances

33 x possession of an offensive weapon

7 x drink/drug driving

35 x Other

1 x theft

1 x Robbery