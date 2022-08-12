Douglas Trumbull

Douglas Trumbull Obituary

(April 8, 1942 – February 7, 2022)

Douglas Trumbull, visual effects wizard is forever tied to 2001: A Space Odyssey, but he also lent his art to Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Blade Runner.

The visual effects visionary who, without CGI, fashioned the kaleidoscopic finale for 2001: A Space Odyssey, concocted the creepy cloud formations in Close Encounters of the Third Kind, filled the Blade Runner universe with smoke and fireballs, and helped create the birth of the universe that opens The Tree of Life.

The son of a man who did special effects work on The Wizard of Oz, Trumbull also directed two sci-fi features: the eco-themed Silent Running (1972), starring Bruce Dern, and Brainstorm (1983), featuring Natalie Wood in her final film.

The Los Angeles native received three visual effects Oscar nominations (for Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Blade Runner) in a six-year span.

Director Robert Wise hired Trumbull to handle special photographic effects skills for The Andromeda Strain (1971), then asked him to helm two memorable sequences for the first Star Trek movie – the docking sequence aboard the Enterprise and Spock’s space-walk.

On Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, Trumbull’s responsibilities grew rapidly as production moved along, and he found himself tasked with what would become his signature creation, the out-of-this-world corridor of light finale dubbed the Star Gate sequence.

While in 2001, Trumbull began conceiving his directorial debut, Silent Running. The film’s ecological theme of a greenhouse botanist in space achieved cult status, all on a $1 million budget.

Throughout the 1970s, Trumbull was so in-demand, he declined work on George Lucas’ Star Wars.

Around the same time, Steven Spielberg, then 29, began principal photography on his own sci-fi epic, Close Encounters of the Third Kind. In preparation, he re-watched Kubrick’s 2001 and found the masterpiece intimidated him more than it inspired him. He noted the visual effects crew were predominantly based in Britain, except for L.A. resident Trumbull, who was under contract at Paramount Pictures. Spielberg hired him on a loan-out to contribute special effects.

Early on, Trumbull suggested using motion control, a process that allowed filmmakers to pan, tilt and dolly while still locking their visual effects in the frame. It marked a huge leap in technology from the B-grade sci-fi movies of the 1950s in which a model UFO flimsily floated across a locked-off camera.

In one of the film’s most memorable sequences, ominous clouds begin encasing Devils Towers, warning of the alien mothership’s arrival. Trumbull created the effect in a huge aquarium tank filled with fresh and salt-water and by injecting white liquid tempera paint to create the strange cloud formations.

He also contributed the idea to use hand signals, invented by John Curwen in the 1800s and later adapted by Hungarian composer Zoltán Kodály, to communicate with the aliens. He knew a woman who taught the method and got her to train Francois Truffaut, who played French scientist Claude Lacombe in the film.

Two years later, Trumbull answered an SOS from Wise, who was directing Star Trek: The Motion Picture. He was unhappy with film’s visual effects in production, and a lawsuit loomed from exhibitors if the movie was not delivered on schedule.

Trumbull agreed to take on the tight deadline – six months to complete more composites than Star Wars and Close Encounters combined – in exchange for a considerable fee and release from his Paramount contract. Three crews worked across 24-hour periods, seven days a week, to beat the deadline.

Wise allowed Trumbull to re-conceive and direct the film’s most celebrated sequence, the shuttle pod circling the majestic Enterprise before docking. It contains no dialogue, a decision Trumbull credits from working with Kubrick, who taught him to “stop talking for a while and let it all flow.”

Trumbull also helmed Spock’s space-walk, which clearly borrowed from his 2001 Star Gate sequence. “I thought it would be fun to just get kind of abstract and make it a fantasy dream sequence in a way, not literal,” he said.

As special photographic effects supervisor for Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, Trumbull devised the concept of projecting images onto blimps and buildings and was the driving force behind the use of smoke to create the illusion of depth and distance.

For the famous opening of fireballs exploding over Los Angeles in November 2019, Trumbull used unreleased footage of explosions he had shot for Michelangelo Antonioni’s Zabriskie Point (1970)

About one-third into principal photography, Trumbull left to begin work on Brainstorm, a sci-fi concept of transferring images and sensations from one human to another. Then, during a production break in November 1981, Wood drowned under mysterious circumstances during a boat trip to Catalina Island. MGM filed an insurance claim, and Lloyd’s of London put up the remaining money to complete the film.

The circumstances of Wood’s death and his battles with MGM affected Trumbull greatly, and he decided to leave the movie business.

He redirected his passion into work on new technology for cinema and filmmakers and created the Back to the Future ride at Universal Studios.

Trumbull was lured out of a 30-year movie retirement by Terrence Malick to work as a visual effects consultant under Dan Glass on Tree of Life (2011), and he came up with elements of the mind-blowing opening sequence that shows the creation of the life in about 20 minutes.

Trumbull used all his practical knowledge from the previous six decades – fluorescent dyes, smoke, high-speed photography, chemicals, frame rates and folded lenses – to create a sequence he was born to build.

Douglas Huntley Trumbull was born on April 8, 1942. His mother, Marcia, was an artist. His father, Don, lent his special effects knowledge to the flying monkeys and talking apple trees and controlled the Cowardly Lion’s tail with a fishing rod and line for The Wizard of Oz (1939).

(His father received two Scientific and Technical Achievement Oscars and worked with his son on Silent Running and Close Encounters before his 2004 death at age 95.)

As a teenager, Trumbull constructed crystal-set radios, fell in love with sci-fi films and serials, and dreamed of becoming an architect. He worked at an electrical contracting firm as he put himself through school at El Camino Junior College, where he studied technical illustration.

Southern Californian production company Graphic Films, which produced content for NASA, was impressed with his portfolio art of space crafts and planets and hired him to paint a rotating spiral galaxy for their 1964 New York World’s Fair film To the Moon and Beyond. Shot in Cinerama and running 18 minutes, the experimental piece used a fish eye lens and was projected at the custom-built dome in the Transportation and Travel Pavilion.

Among the 51 million visitors to the fair were author Arthur C. Clarke and Kubrick, who then hired Trumbull (and Graphic Films director Con Pederson) to work on preliminary designs for 2001.

Trumbull began drawing sketches of moon bases and space crafts before Kubrick suddenly moved production to England, leaving him to make ends meet by working for a furniture company.

Trumbull cold-called Kubrick, who offered him $400 a week to come to England.

His initial remit was designing computer-screen readings and data that scrolled and flashed on the Discovery One spaceship monitors. A practical solution was to photocopy thousands of pages of graphs and charts from Scientific American magazine.

What many forget about Trumbull’s 2001 legacy is that he also was responsible for another key moment in the film: the killing of the hibernated crew members. Early script revisions had them remaining alive while Bowman (Keir Dullea) enters the Star Gate alone.

But in Michael Benson’s 2018 book, Space Odyssey: Stanley Kubrick, Arthur C. Clarke, and the Making of a Masterpiece, Trumbull recalled entering Kubrick’s office with a suggestion.

“Isn’t it kind of messy to leave all those guys back on the ship?” he asked. “Isn’t there some way to kind of get rid of them? I don’t think this story’s going to work if you leave them behind, unresolved.”

Kubrick was incensed. “Get out of my office and pay attention to your own goddam business. I’m the director of this movie,” he replied. But four days later, revisions to the script were passed around, and now the rest of the crew has been murdered by the HAL 9000 computer. “Drastic, but it seems right,” Trumbull wrote in his journal. “After all, Odysseus was the sole survivor.”

2001 may have kick-started his career, but it also caused him to have a falling-out with Kubrick – all over a film credit.

Trumbull is one of four men (along with Pederson, Tom Howard and Wally Veevers) who receive a stand-alone title card of “special photographic effects supervisor.” However, it was Kubrick, credited with “special photographic effects designed and directed by,” who received the visual effects Academy Award in 1969, the film’s lone Oscar.

Trumbull disputed that Kubrick designed the effects and thought the filmmaker should have lobbied the Academy to allow four recipients. Subsequent interviews and articles about the film often referenced Trumbull as creating the special effects, a description that infuriated Kubrick to the point he sent stern letters to Trumbull. For a decade the two did not speak until Trumbull cold-called him (again) to thank him for the impact he had on his career. Kubrick replied, “Wow, thanks.” It was the last time they would speak.

Kubrick died in March 1999 of a sudden heart attack. Trumbull attended the funeral at the filmmaker’s estate at Childwickbury Manor in England, and Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were among those who spoke. Mourners were invited to take a rose off the top of the casket, along with a pinch of earth, and drop them into an open pit at the base of an evergreen tree.

Filmography

The Andromeda Strain (1971)

Robert Wise directed this incredibly tense, frightening adaptation of an early novel by Michael Crichton, in which a team of scientists struggle to contain an extraterrestrial virus before it escapes a lab and wreaks havoc on humanity. This was the first film Trumbull worked on after setting up his own production and effects company in Hollywood, and he was tasked with creating both the images of the organism itself as well as the many computer displays and readouts through the lab.

Although some aspects of the film are now dated, it’s still a marvel of design, suspense and paranoia, with Wise getting the most out of the material. In a world ravaged by a pandemic, The Andromeda Strain is worth looking at again.

Silent Running (1972)

Trumbull made his directorial debut on this film, which was also based on his original idea. Bruce Dern stars as Freeman Lowell, a botanist on a ship towing great domes containing a polluted Earth’s last forests around the solar system. When the crew is ordered to destroy the domes, Lowell takes matters into his own hands, doing everything necessary to ensure that the planet’s last flora and fauna survives.

Made at a cost of just $1.3 million, Silent Running was sadly still a box office flop – although its pro-environmental message is perhaps even more urgent now. Among Trumbull’s innovations for the film are Lowell’s three drone assistants – arguably prototypes for the more famous R2-D2 and a white-knuckle sequence in which Lowell flies the ship on a dangerous course through the rings of Saturn.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

After several of his own projects fell through and he turned down the opportunity to work on the movie known back then as just Star Wars, Trumbull took the job as visual effects supervisor on Steven Spielberg’s classic tale of first alien contact.

The film advanced what could be done in motion control photography, while Trumbull also collaborated with the brilliant artist Ralph McQuarrie and the model builder Greg Jein on the UFOs – which were designed to look like sculptures of light instead of flying saucers – and the awe-inspiring mothership, which was created to look like a massive city in space. The film remains one of Spielberg’s – and Trumbull’s – finest moments.

Blade Runner (1982)

Trumbull was ready to quit visual effects supervision entirely for anything but his own projects when he got the call to work on Blade Runner with Ridley Scott – an offer he couldn’t refuse. Using techniques he had developed for Close Encounters (which themselves evolved from 2001), Trumbull created the polluted, neon-lit, dystopian Los Angeles using models, mattes, motion control photography and just about every other available resource of the pre-CG era.

The result was a portrait of the future as grim and decaying as Close Encounters was inspiring and optimistic, with Blade Runner’s esthetic influencing countless films since.

Brainstorm (1983)

Brainstorm is now better known as the film on which Natalie Wood died; the actress drowned under still-mysterious circumstances during production, although she had completed nearly all her scenes. Trumbull’s second and last feature directorial effort, about the development of a technique to record the perceptions and emotions of a person from inside their mind, was waylaid by Wood’s death as well as the studio trying to shut the production down before Trumbull could finish it.

The Tree of Life (2011)

Trumbull emerged from his self-imposed exile in 2011, almost three decades after leaving Hollywood, to provide visual effects for Terrence Malick’s brilliant, philosophical The Tree of Life, in which one family’s memories and history are explored against the context of all of time and space.

Wanting to avoid using CGI, Malick asked Trumbull to use the kinds of effects he had achieved in his past work for the astonishing “creation of the universe” sequence halfway through the movie, in which we see the birth of the cosmos, the emergence of Earth, and the rise and fall of the dinosaurs. At once haunting, poetic, mind-bending and movingly beautiful, it was the kind of film-making magic that leapt – not often enough in the grand scheme of things – from the mind of Douglas Trumbull.

