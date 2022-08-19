More than 43 thousand people have visited museums and archaeological sites in Larnaca and its district with the Chirokitia archaeological site being the most favourite.

According to figures provided by the Antiquities Department, the Archaeological Museum of Larnaca, which reopened in March, was visited by more than 4.5 thousand people until June.

The Larnaca Medieval Castle was visited by nearly 20 thousand people from January to June while the Kitio archaeological site was visited by a mere 1.331 people.

The Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith at Lefkara has received 3,750 visitors since the beginning of the year while Chirokitia over 12 thousand.

According to figures of the Antiquities Department, the Archaeological Site of Tenta at Kalavasos was visited by nearly 900 people in the first six months of 2022 while the medieval chapel of Agia Ekatirini at Pirga only had 66 visitors.

The Department said in total, 43,037 people visited the archaeological sites of Larnaca and its district.