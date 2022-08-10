More than 2 thousand sea turtle nests were located in Cyprus in 2021, Simos Demetropoulos, Biologist-Environmentalist told CNA.

Demetropoulos, together with Italian native Angela Mastrogiacomo are experts of the Mediterranean Turtle Research and Conservation Society and together with other members of the association and the technical support of Polis Chrysochou youth association are working for the protection of turtles.

Speaking to CNΑ about the Caretta-Caretta turtles which are species endangered with extinction, Demetropoulos said he has been working for the protection of the turtles in the last 40 years and recently was joined by a scientific programme of the protection of the turtles.

Together with his Italian colleague, they are carrying out studies related to the programme, visiting the west shores of Akama, from Toxeftra to Lara and also Polis Chrysochous to the north which are the main areas, however, they also visit other parts of Cyprus.

The programme is assisted by the Fisheries Department. Special cages for the protection of the nests are situated in areas to prevent humans from interacting with the turtles and also protect the turtles from foxes.

Last year, he added, more than 2 thousand nests belonging to Chelonia mydas and caretta caretta turtles were located at the Polis Chrysochous Bay and the west coast. In response to a question about the area of preference of the Green Turtle, he said that it mainly gives birth in the western region of Akamas and not in the other areas.

He urged the public to realise that turtles are a significant species and their protection results to the protection of more species and habitats both inside and outside the sea that are associated with the turtle. At the same time, he said he appreciates the fact that people want to see the turtles however, people must realise that the “turtles do not want to see us. They need their peace while people’s curiosity unwittingly causes damage”.

Demetropoulos said their survival depends on peaceful surroundings and therefore if people want to protect them, they need to respect their needs.

On his part, Andreas Pistentis, former district officer of the Fisheries Department, who is still involved with the protection of turtles, told CNΑ that the programme began in 1976. After locating the beaches which the turtles prefer, in 1978 the first station was set up at Lara area.

He said both Chelonia mydas and caretta caretta turtles visit this particular area. The findings were registered daily while a meteorological station was also set up with thermometers monitoring weather temperatures, the winds and waves.

Pistentis urged the pubic to protect the turtles and not to remain there overnight with bonfires, umbrellas and beds because apart from destroying the nests, the sand’s temperature is altered thus affecting the eggs.

The Youth Association of Polis Chrysochous, meanwhile, described the turtles a blessing for the region.

Marinos Karamanis, Spokesman for the association told CNA that the involvement of young people in the programme for the protection and maintaining sea turtles in Cyprus is very significant.

There are turtles in Lara, between Agia Marina and the Polis Chrysochous camping and close to Anassa Hotel in Paphos. Local associations, he added, greatly protect the turtles, adding that this contributes to benefitting the local communities because those who specialise in the protection of turtles visit the area to gain experience.

Koula Michael, director of the Terra Cypria-The Cyprus Conservation Foundation which operates The Cyprus Environmental Studies Centre, said the fact that these turtles come to hatch in Cyprus is a blessing itself.

She referred to the memorandum of cooperation signed with the Fisheries Department to protect the Cyprus sea turtles, allowing the foundation to have an active role in the protection and maintaining sea turtles on the island by involving, managing and training volunteers and academic foundations.

This, she added, will be done by bringing volunteers from overseas and also Cyprus to locate nests and any irregularities in the area, to set up volunteer points informing on the relevant legislation and provide guidelines and also organise educational programmes for children that visit the areas.

“With our involvement and with the cooperation of the team which monitors the species in Cyprus, as well as the guidance of the Department of Fisheries and Marine Research, we look forward to strengthening actions for raising awareness, preserving and protecting the sea turtles on the island, benefiting local communities and to enrich our knowledge about this very important species of animal”, she added.

We can all work together to protect and promote the Cyprus sea turtles and this is a promise”, she noted.

“We want to promote turtle tourism the right way”, said Michael, and this can only be done with the involvement and cooperation of all associations working together.

The turtle conservation programme is also supported by AKTI Project and Research Centre, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation based in Nicosia. According to Anna Tselepos, the centre supports initiatives regarding the protection of turtles through various interventions and actions.

She said there is an increase in nesting for both turtles and this is due to the protection measures already taken.