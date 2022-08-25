Greek Cypriot negotiator, Menelaos Menelaou, and the special representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, Ergun Olgun, had, on Thursday morning, their first meeting after a short summer break. Their meetings are taking place under the UN auspices.

Today’s meeting, which lasted for about an hour, took place at Ledra Palace, and was also attended by a UN team, headed by the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart.

A well-informed source told CNA that the two sides reviewed the situation “where we stand right now, as these meetings resume after the summer break,” without getting into a discussion on concrete issues.

There was a general discussion as to how we are moving forward with these meetings in order to do as much as possible under the circumstances, the source noted.

According to the same source it has not been decided when their next meeting will take place, even though it is expected that it will take place soon.

Meeting between FM and new British High Commissioner

————————————

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, had on Thursday morning a meeting with the new UK High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq.

Siddiq said in a post on Twitter that he was delighted to meet Kasoulides and that they discussed “the wide range of areas on which we cooperate. Looking forward to working together closely to further strengthen UK-Cyprus relations,” he added.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.