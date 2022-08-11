The Mayor of London, Sadiq Kahn, paid a visit to Tottenham Hale on Wednesday to hear about the impressive work being done under the Home Cooked project to engage with young people and reduce violence.

The Mayor attended a reception at the Engine Room community centre, where he was joined by the Leader of Haringey Council, Cllr Peray Ahmet, MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, Deputy Mayor of London, Joanne McCartney and Director of the Violence Reduction Unit, Lib Peck, as well as the local police Safer Neighbourhoods team and young people and youth workers involved in the Home Cooked project.

Home Cooked is a violence reduction programme being co-produced and delivered in the Tottenham Hale area. It is part of the Mayor’s London Violence Reduction Unit ‘MyEnds’ which supports neighbourhoods affected by high levels of violence. It is about increasing trust and collaboration between local communities, stakeholders, key local institutions and statutory partners.

The programme is being delivered by a consortium led by the Bridge Renewal Trust with Father2Father, The Godwin Lawson Foundation, Mind In Haringey and the North London Partnership Consortium (NLPC).

The programme was awarded £750,000 funding (April 2021- March 2023) by the Mayor’s London Violence Reduction Unit and the consortium has been developing a local impactful and inclusive partnership to tackle serious youth violence in the Tottenham Hale Ward area.

Home Cooked is about bringing young people and the wider community together and working in a collaborative way to reduce violence. In order to do so, it uses a bottom-up approach to build a stronger, safer and inclusive Tottenham Hale.

Follow this link to learn more about the Home Cooked programme and how to get involved.