The Mayor of Barnet awarded twelve-year-old, Sophia Wolfe, a special certificate yesterday, 27 July, for swimming one-hundred lengths of Copthall swimming pool raising £688.75 for a local charity.

Sophia decided to mark her Bat Mitzvah by swimming the 2.5 kilometres in her local pool for Dementia Club UK, a charity close to her heart, as her grandma attends their sessions.

The certificate was given by the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Moore, at a Dementia Club UK session at Finchley Memorial Hospital.

Awarding the certificate, the Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Moore, said:

“I am very impressed by Sophia for her amazing efforts in the pool as well as her superb charity fundraising, donating hundreds of pounds to a cause close to her heart.

“As well as being an accomplished athlete she is clearly a very thoughtful and generous young person, who is already giving back to her community.

“She is an inspiration and should be incredibly proud of what she has achieved.”

The JCoSS School pupil, Sophia, said:

“To mark the occasion of my Bat Mitzvah I decided I wanted to raise money for Dementia Club UK as It is a charity that is very close to my family.

“My family and I Iove to swim so I thought it would be a real challenge to swim 100 lengths of the pool I train in at Copthall in one session to raise the money.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who sponsored me, they have all been so generous and I know it will go towards making a difference to this amazing charity.”

Lisa Rutter, Chairman of Dementia Club UK, said:

“Dementia Club UK is very grateful for receiving this donation. As Chairman and on behalf of all the Trustees of Dementia Club UK we are very proud of Sophia achieving her goal to swim 100 lengths to donate to this charity which means a great deal to her family.

“Dementia Club UK helps to support people living with dementia and also provides help and advice to their carers every step of the way, helping them through all the challenges and giving them another lifeline. “