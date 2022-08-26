AEK Larnaca managed a great 3-0 home triumph over SC Dnipro-1 to win the tie 5-1 on aggregate and also advance to the Europa League group stage.

The hosts took the lead, thanks to a deflected long shot from winger Adam Gyurcso (21′) before striker Rafael Lopes doubled their lead with a lobbing strike from close range (45′).

Left back Nikos Englezou sealed the result and tie after meeting Gyurcso’s cross on the volley, hitting the ball powerfully into the goal (78′).

AEK join Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes and Fenerbahce in their group.