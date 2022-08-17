A man who killed a delivery driver before fleeing the country for 17 months has been found guilty of murder.

Following the conclusion of a trial at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 17 August, Nathan Smith, 28 (10.09.93) of Marlborough Road, N19, was convicted of murdering 30-year-old Takieddine ‘Taki’ Boudhane on Lennox Road in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020.

The day after the murder, Smith fled the country and initially travelled to Austria, where he remained in hiding for more than a year.

He was placed on Europol’s Most Wanted Fugitives list and officers from the Met’s serious crime manhunt team known as Op Artemis worked alongside detectives leading the murder investigation to track him down.

Smith was located in Portugal and arrived back in London on Thursday 3 June, 2021, when he was charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said: “Smith thought he could get away with murder by leaving the UK but we never gave up our efforts to find him, using all of the resources at the Met’s disposal.

“It is an absolute tragedy for Taki and his family that what seemed to start as a minor road traffic dispute led to him losing his life. This case yet again illustrates the dangers that weapons cause on our streets and I hope anyone considering carrying a knife thinks again after seeing the devastation this case has wreaked on two sets of families.”

Taki, an Algerian national living in Enfield, was working as a delivery driver on his motorbike when he had an altercation with Smith, who was in a white van, about the nature of his driving.

After exchanging words, both vehicles came to a stop with Smith parking his van on Charteris Road and Taki getting off his bike on nearby Lennox Road.

CCTV shows that as Taki got off his moped, Smith emerged from the van with a knife in his hand and ran towards him where the argument continued.

At one point, it appeared the incident was over as Smith walked back towards his van and Taki towards his moped. However Smith then ran at speed towards Taki, who tried to flee. On several occasions, he used his crash helmet to try and defend himself from Smith, who was coming at him with a knife.

Taki was fatally stabbed in the chest and although managed to chase Smith towards his van, quickly collapsed on the street. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Smith will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 25 August.