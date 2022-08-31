A 41-year-old man will appear at court this morning (31 August) charged with attempted murder following an incident at Kings Cross Underground station on Monday 29 August.

Arthur Hawrylewicz, of Avondale Gardens, Cardiff, attended hospital for treatment following the incident. He was then remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 266 of 29/08/22.