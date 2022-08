Detectives investigating a stabbing in Haringey have charged a man.

Joshua Mensah, 29, (09.08.1993), of Cline Road, Haringey, N11 has been charged with attempted murder.

He appeared before Highbury Corner Magistrates Court this afternoon, Friday 19 August.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Central Criminal Court on Friday, 16 September.

The charge relates to an incident at 00:06hrs on Sunday, 17 July where a 51-year-old man was found with stab wounds on Maidstone Road, Enfield, N11.