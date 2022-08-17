Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire under the railway arches on Union Street in Southwark.

A railway arch used as a garage containing four vehicles was destroyed by the fire. A further unit containing vehicles and electric scooters and bikes was also destroyed. Firefighters investigated smoke coming from a platform at London Bridge Underground Station and confirmed this was coming from the fire on Union Street. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Southwark Street is closed between Southwark Bridge Road and Lavington Street whilst crews continue to work to make the scene safe.

Station Commander Wayne Johnson, who was at the scene, said: “The blaze was producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings were evacuated.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 35 calls to the blaze. They were able to use 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident.

When a 999 call is received by the Brigade, the caller may be asked if they would like to provide a live video stream of the scene using their smartphone. The Control Officer will send a text message with a secure, one-time-use link that opens a live stream direct from the phone to the Control Room. 999Eye provides better situational awareness and allows us to offer the best advice based on live footage.

The Brigade was called at 0929 and the fire was under control by 1120. Fire crews from Dowgate, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s fire investigators have begun their investigation into the cause of the fire and an update will be provided in due course.