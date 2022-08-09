Running from Monday 25 July to Friday 2 September (except the Bank Holiday Monday), Lark in the Park will see a range of fun activities for children to take part in.

Every day, children will help choose and design the activites, with options including massive water fights, nerf wars and laser tag. Coaches will be on hand to provide a range of blasters and exciting equipment from Nerf, XShot and Sprya to create immersive ‘battle zones’.

Lark in the Park will also provide children a chance to take part in football, rounders, dodgeball, basketball, tennis, archery and more. It will run from 2pm to 4pm every weekday in these locations:

Monday – Grundy Park (Cheshunt)

Tuesday – Cedars Park (Waltham Cross)

Wednesday – Cheshunt Park (West Cheshunt)

Thursday – Barclay Park (Hoddesdon)

Friday – Fishers Close Park (Waltham Cross)

There is no need to book, although participants will need to sign in at the beginning of the session. All ages are welcome but activities are most suited for those over the age of five. Children under the age of 11 should be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, please contact the Community Development Team at Broxbourne Borough Council on [email protected] or 01992 785555.