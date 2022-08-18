The premiere for “Kypria” 2022 will take place on September 6 with the dance performance “En Krypto”, which is a collaboration between Cyprus, Greece and Israel. Performances will be held on September 6 in Nicosia and September 8 in Limassol.

On September 8, the musical performance “The Naghash Ensemble – Songs of Exile” follows, which is presented in Nicosia and Larnaca and is under the auspices of the Representative of the Armenian Community in the House of Representatives, Vartkes Mahdessian.

Next on September 10 is the theatrical performance “The New Child”, which “is the story of Daphne, a woman who was born in 1950”. Performances will be held on September 13 in Nicosia and September 14 in Limassol.

Finally, the “Kypria” International Festival presents the theatre and dance performance “My room is not a stage”, which is a Cypriot and Greek production about “a Cypriot dancer [who] stays locked in her apartment in Poland, due to the pandemic.”

Besides, as Andis Partzilis mentions on the festival’s official website, “its aim is to present performing arts producers who ensure a high artistic result, the presentation of producers who project universal values ​​and reflection on social and political phenomena of our time from a timeless approach”.