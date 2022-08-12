Every day we consume food and drink, we have to, in order to survive. How many of us take for granted, that if it is sold for consumption, then it has to be fine for us, but is it really. If we knew everything, that went into our food, many of us just wouldn’t eat, so many items of such food.

When I had studied food and nutrition in the past, I was so shocked and disappointed in what I had learned, that I soon cut out most processed foods, and even those that were labelled or considered to be natural, and of course, ‘claiming to be ‘good for you’ I would read the packaging for its detailed ingredients. The packaging has to label what it actually has in it, otherwise many of us who may have specific allergies, could suffer. Another requirement, is that what it has the most of, or the higher percentage of, needs to be first on the list, for example, if a packet of biscuits is bought, and the highest ingredient is flour, then that needs to be first on the list, then followed by possibly sugar or animal fat, cream, whichever is the next most of, goes next on the list. So that strawberry or other flavouring may be near the end if it is just a minimal amount in it or just a flavouring added rather than many actual strawberries.

I just feel it is not necessary to add sugar, to sliced chicken or other sliced cuts of meat, but sadly it so

Reformed meat is not the same as formed meat

It is a good simple guide that many can follow, however, other writing on the package, that initially seen, can be very misleading. No added sugar doesn’t necessarily mean that there is no sugar present in the item, it just means that they specifically didn’t add any sugar themselves. So, if there is another form of sugar present, they cannot claim it to be a ‘sugar free’ product. For example, a no added sugar ice cream, cannot be sugar free, because it has naturally occurring ‘milk sugar’ of lactose in it, from the creamy milk content.

Another important factor to look out for, when reading ingredients on that packaging, is sugar added to dried fruit. Not all the dried fruit has it, but many brands do, to sweeten them up more and for the preserving method.

Sugar is often added to foods for flavouring or to assist, in adding extra sweetness to a not so good harvest crop, and or for preserving.

Do you really need sugar added to your sliced chicken or packed ham or beef. Personally, I would rather not and feel it is unnecessary and feel discontented, they feel compelled to do so.

Be selective and read the label thoroughly.

Food preservatives have been used for centuries, vinegar, and sugar were amongst the first to be used for preserving foods longer. However, with a chemical corruption of foods using additives to completely change natural flavours and colours, to make them last longer, it has become a way of life for so many, that it is not really thought about or questioned too much, as we rely on the choice made for us, in considering it to be safe?

In today’s law on European food standards, every additive or preservative put into food, must be identified, and given a number, which is its E – number. All E Numbers present in the UK food and drinks are regulated by the Food Standard Agency

E numbers stands for Europe, and for the codes of substances used as food additives, included for use in the European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Most food additives are considered safe, but does that mean you really want to be eating or drinking them.

Castoreum is regarded as a “natural flavouring” it is in fact from the anal secretions of a beaver. The goo called castoreum, which animals use to mark their territory, regarded as safe, and is used by manufacturers and permitted in foods for over 80 years now.

L-Cysteine, E920 an amino acid found in duck, chicken feathers, human hair and is used, to prolong shelf-life and reduce dough mixing times, it was also referred to as Dough conditioner, and is found in products such as commercial bread.

Food colouring has been linked to affect, memory, and learning, causing changes to the neurotransmitters in the brain, that can cause microscopic changes in brain structure.

Some synthetic food colours of yellow are now illegal in the UK because of links to hyperactivity.

Food colouring E171 has finally been banned from all foods at beginning of 2022.

It was known as titanium oxide, the chemical used as a white colour in processed foods and used in toothpaste. It has been found that it may be possibly carcinogenic to humans, based on studies that showed more lung tumours in rats, associated with breathing in Titanium oxide.

Although allowed by the FDA, yellow 5 food dye, known as tartrazine, has been used in many drinks, juices, sauces, frosting. and was banned in some places, for contamination with carcinogens. For example, Austria, Finland, and Norway previously had already taken it off the market.

Check everything out?

You Really Are What You Eat!