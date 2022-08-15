Islington’s Route 812 community bus will stop on Friday, 26 August as operator Hackney Community Transport (HCT) cannot continue to operate the service.

The Route 812 bus, also known as the Plus Bus, runs between Bridport Place in Hoxton and Bath Street near Old Street. It has today (Friday, 12 August) been announced that HCT will stop running the service from Friday, 26 August.

HCT has stated that it had experienced a period of difficult trading prior to the pandemic, followed by the financial impact of the pandemic itself, the recent surge in fuel prices, and the cost-of-living crisis. This has led to commercial losses and HCT can no longer sustain the operation of the 812.

Islington Council helps to fund the Route 812 and will review how it can best help and support users now and in the future.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Environment, Air Quality and Transport, said: “It is a huge loss, and very sad, that Hackney Community Transport is having to stop this service because of the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis.

“It means the Route 812 community bus will stop on Friday, 26 August. We know this will have a direct impact on local people, and we will review how best we can help and support users now and in the future.

“Anyone who uses the Route 812 bus and is concerned that stopping the services will have a negative impact on their health and wellbeing can contact the We are Islington helpline on 0207 527 8222 for support.”

Notes to editors

Islington Council cannot run the Route 812 bus service itself from Friday, 26 August, as the council does not have a Transport for London operating licence, appropriate vehicles, or drivers.

HCT also provides the Scootability service, which provides the loan of mobility scooters and powered wheelchairs to Islington and Camden residents, via a scheme managed by Camden Council. Camden will take over operation of the Scootability service for existing users from 20 August to the end of March 2023. The council is discussing the future of this service with Camden.