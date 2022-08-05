Street parties are a great way to get your local community together for a fun event right on your doorstep.

Find out more and apply today: https://orlo.uk/wwoY5

It’s easy to apply:

1️⃣ Chat to your neighbours in advance

2️⃣ Choose a date and time

3️⃣ Complete an application two weeks before the date of the party

4️⃣ Let us know what road(s) you would like to close

It’s free to apply and you can find some handy tips and tricks on our website, including a street party organisation checklist!