Police have issued a photo of a woman they want to speak to, after an elderly disabled passenger was racially abused and two other people spat at on a bus in the borough of Camden.

At about 16:30hrs on Saturday, 23rd July, an elderly black woman on crutches was racially abused by a white female passenger. This happened on a Northbound route 24 bus to Hampstead Heath, while it was on Tottenham Court Road, near Goodge Street Station.

Several passengers stepped in and challenged the suspect. The suspect then argued with several passengers before spitting in their faces.

Officers investigating the offences have now released a photo of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Officers are also appealing for the victim who was racially abused to get in touch.

Anyone who recognises the woman in the photo, knows the victim, or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4329/10AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.