Detectives have released an image of a male they want to trace following a stabbing in Waltham Forest.

At around 17:03hrs on Thursday, 14 July, the victim, a 39-year-old man, was shopping in a Tesco Express supermarket on Leytonstone High Road E15.

He became involved in a verbal argument with another man which then escalated into a physical altercation outside the store.

The victim was followed and stabbed by the man on Francis Road. The suspect is believed to have used a Swiss army knife.

The victim was taken to hospital; his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing but he remains incredibly shaken by his ordeal.

Detective Constable Alexandra Varga is investigating. She said: “We know the images are not the best quality, however we hope members of the public will study them carefully and contact

“This was a sudden and utterly unnecessary escalation of violence and we must identify the person. Please don’t hesitate if you have information that could help.”

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 5895/14 Jul.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.