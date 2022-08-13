Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at house on Hutton Grove in North Finchley.

Most of the first floor in the two floored house was destroyed by fire. Two people left the property before the Brigade arrived. Thankfully there were no injuries.

Station Commander Neil Dickinson was at the scene, he said: “This incident serves as a reminder of just how important it is to have working smoke alarms in your home. There were no smoke alarms fitted in the property.

“Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning when a fire starts. We encourage everyone to have smoke alarms fitted in every room where a fire could start, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen. It’s important to test them regularly.”

Fire investigators believe the fire started due the burning of aromatics left unattended.

Neil Dickinson continues: “Burning aromatics, incense sticks, candles and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It is really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes. We advise to place these in a suitable fire resistant holder which won’t be knocked over, and make sure you put them out entirely when you leave the room and especially before bed.”

The Brigade was called at 2122 and the incident was under control by 2305. Fire crews from Finchley, Hendon, Hornsey and Barnet fire stations were in attendance.

