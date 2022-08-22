Residents are being encouraged to come together to invest in solar panels and battery storage through a group-buying scheme, Solar Together, we’re bringing forward in partnership with other Hertfordshire local authorities and independent experts iChoosr.From today (Monday 22 August), householders can register online to become part of the group for free and without obligation. The scheme offers solar panels with optional battery storage and EV charge points, as well as retrofitting of battery storage for residents who have already invested in solar panels and are looking to get more from the renewable energy they generate as well as increase their independence from the grid.

Registration closes on Tuesday 27 September, when an auction of pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers participate will take place.

Councillor Seamus Quilty, Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “We’re working with iChoosr and other local authorities in Hertfordshire to deliver this programme because we really want to make the transition to clean energy as cost effective and hassle free as possible for our residents.

“The recent soaring summer temperatures we’ve experienced have brought home not just the effects of climate change but the potential there is in solar energy.

“By registering for this scheme, our residents can feel confident, should they choose to go ahead, they will pay a competitive price for a high-quality installation from a pre-approved supplier.”

Marie-Louise Abretti, iChoosr UK Solar Manager added “With energy prices continuing to increase, residents of Hertsmere are looking for opportunities to reduce their carbon emissions, save on energy bills and increase their independence from the grid.

“The Solar Together group-buying scheme offers a straightforward way to make an informed decision and to access a competitive offer from a trusted, vetted provider.”

Pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers participate in an auction on Tuesday 27 September. They are able to offer competitive pricing as the volume and geographic concentration makes it possible for them to realise greater efficiencies, which they pass on with lower prices for installations.

After the auction, registered households will be emailed a personal recommendation which is specific to the details they submitted in their registration.

If they choose to accept their recommendation, the specifics of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey after which a date can be set for the installation of their solar PV system.

Telephone and email helpdesks are on-hand throughout the whole process which, together with information sessions, will allow households to make an informed decision in a safe and hassle-free environment.

The innovative scheme builds on four years of the highly successful Solar Together programme run across the UK. To date, Solar Together has delivered over 7,000 installations and over 130,000 tonnes of avoided lifetime carbon emissions.