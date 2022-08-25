Our Cabinet Member for Children, Schools & Families, Cllr Zena Brabazon, was at Gladesmore Community School in Tottenham and Hornsey Schools for Girls to congratulate the pupils and teaching staff on all the dedicated hard work that went in to achieve the grades they have obtained today.

Cllr Brabazon said:

I’ve had a fantastic morning, seeing young people getting their GCSE results and being so delighted for them. The results have been fantastic, and I’ve been talking to young people who are going to colleges all over the place to pursue their dreams and their A Levels. I wish them the very best of luck and, on behalf of Haringey Council, I’d just like to say how proud we are of all the young people in our borough and all their achievements. We wish them all well for the future.

At Hornsey School for Girls, Bonnie (pictured below) achieved a highly impressive nine 9s and an eight and Katherine also excelled with eight nines, one 8 and a 7.

Georgina (below left) got four 9s, five 8s and a 7, Lara (below centre) came away with three 9s and seven 8s and Summer (below right) also went home happy with two 9s, five 8s, an 8-7 (in Combined Science) and a six.

Zara (below left) registered three 9s, four 8s, two 7s and a 5 and Aaliya (below right) took away two 9s, an 8, three 7s and four 6s.

Hornsey School for Girls headteacher Kuljit Rahelu commented:

I cannot explain how phenomenally proud I am of this cohort of students and our exceptional staff team. For three years this cohort of students have had the most challenging of educational experiences. We live and breathe our motto when we say ‘the better prepared the stronger’ and these results today prove this.

Meanwhile, over in Tottenham, Gladesmore Community School pupil Elizabeth (pictured below) cried tears of joy as she discovered she’d achieved eight 9s, an 8 and a 6.

Zaidah (below right) got a clean sweep of ten 9s and an A in Additional Maths, whereas Nadia (below left) obtained four 9s, six 8s and a C in Additional Maths.

Xiangbing was equally as elated as his GCSE results included eight 9s, three 8s and a C in Additional Maths.

This time last week (Thursday 18 August 2022), young people in Haringey found out how they got on in their A-Levels, BTec and other vocational qualification exams and assessments.

If you would like to discuss your available post-16 options, Haringey staff will be on hand at the Bruce Grove Youth Space and the Rising Green Youth Hub to guide you through courses and provide support on the following dates and times:

Friday 26 August 2022 (10am-1pm): Bruce Grove Youth Space, 10 Bruce Grove, Tottenham, N17 6RA.

Tuesday 30 August 2022 (10am-1pm): Rising Green Youth Hub, Unit 2, Lymington Avenue, Wood Green, N22 6JA.