Children and young people aged 5 to 16 who are eligible for free school meals and their families will be able to access free activities during the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays.

The Department for Education’s (DfE) Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) has provided funding for the scheme.

We are working with a number of local partners to deliver the HAF Programme across Haringey. They include schools, local voluntary and community organisations and childcare providers.

About the HAF programme

The programme will cover the Easter, summer and Christmas holidays from 2021 to 2024, for a minimum of:

one week at Easter

one week at Christmas, and

4 weeks in summer

The programme is aimed at children and young people in school from Reception to Y11 who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

Your child will qualify for the HAF programme if all these statements apply to you;

Your child or children are eligible for free school meals (FSM)

You live in Haringey

Your child or children are aged between 5 and 16 years

Book a HAF session(external link)

If you answered no to any of the above statements, your child or children can access our community holiday programme which offers online workshops, courses and fun sessions to all during all holidays except the Christmas break.

If your children are eligible for HAF your school or educational provider should send you a HAF voucher with your FSM code. View an Example HAF voucher (PDF, 173KB)

If you have not received this voucher or have any queries about your eligibility please speak with your school or email [email protected].

Any questions about the HAF Programme can be submitted through the HAF enquiry form.

