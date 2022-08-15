Kiss The Sky, on Park Road, N8 initially had its premises licence reviewed last year after several residents had complained about noise nuisance, antisocial behaviour and the venue operating beyond its permitted hours.

Following various warnings, from Haringey Council which were ignored, the premises license was revoked by Haringey’s licensing subcommittee in July last year. However, the license holder appealed the decision which meant he could continue operating until the appeal was concluded. During this period complaints continued, and a noise Abatement Notice was served.

The outcome of the appeal recently took place over two days at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court with evidence given by residents, the Licensing Authority and the Council’s Noise Team. The judge confirmed that the license holder had wilfully disregarded his legal obligations in several respects and the incidents linked to the premises were serious and had a negative impact on residents.

The decision of the licence was therefore upheld, and the Council was awarded costs of £10,000 to be paid within 28 days.

Cllr Dana Carlin, Cabinet Member for House Services, Private Renters and Planning, said: “We support local businesses in Haringey and officers worked with Kiss the Sky to try to help them keep to their licensing conditions. However, we will not tolerate any business that fails to comply and causes a nuisance to their neighbours.

“As shown with this case, enforcement action will be taken to protect our residents who have every right to complain – especially when it comes to noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour.

“We would encourage businesses across Haringey to review their own practises and ensure they are compliant with their legal obligations.”