Carshalton Athletic , impressive in defeating Horsham on the road last weekend, were back at Colston Avenue to face Haringey Borough. The visitors- who had taken only one point from their three opening matches- had a terrible first few minutes, losing Michael O’Donoghue to a red card, but the ten men went ahead eight minutes before the break, Anthony Mendy with the goal. Despite pressure from the Robins they held out- eighty three minutes plus added time with ten men- to take three points back to White Hat Lane. Borough hadn’t managed a victory against these opponents the last four times they’d met- they’ll enjoy this one.

