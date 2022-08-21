Haringey Borough and Corinthian-Casuals met at Coles Park, both sides looking to get back on their feet after heavy defeats. Casuals started the season in fine form, defeating Bowers four-one, then saw it all fall apart at Horsham on Tuesday night; whilst Borough had lost both their opening matches. The two scored only one goal between them in their two meetings last season, but they managed four on this occasion- two each. Casuals roared into a two goal lead early on, Luke Stokoe and Ben Checklit with them, but Anthony Mendy gave the hosts hope six minutes before the break. The equaliser arrived on sixty eight minutes, and it came to Alphanso Kennedy, and that was that.