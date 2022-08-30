PAOK and Panathinaikos both found important victories to stay at the top, though it was a shocking loss from AEK in their opening home match of the season which attracted the most attention in the second round of the Greek Super League.

PAOK reigned supreme after a blockbuster finish in their contest with Atromitos, scoring in the dying minutes of injury time to avoid a disappointing draw.

The Thessaloniki side downed the Peristeriotes 2-1 at home on Monday morning (AEST) to make it two from two in their opening games, though it was not without plenty of late drama.

The black-whites took the lead following a 12th minute penalty from midfielder Jasmin Kurtic and they looked primed for the win after Atromitos defender Kyriakos Kivrakidis was sent off for a second yellow card (82′)

Atromitos persevered and amazingly stunned the hosts by finding an equaliser via substitute Giorgos Tzovaras’ lob over goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski (90+2′).

PAOK soon recovered as winger Andrija Zivokovic’s cross was met on the volley by teammate Khaled Narey, whose bouncing effort from an awkward angle found its way into the back of the net (90+6′).

Panathinaikos earned a 0-2 away success against OFI to keep their perfect start to the league season intact.

Greens winger Sebastian Palacios opened his account for the season after latching onto a brilliant long ball switch from Ruben Perez, with the Argentinian striking it with venom into the bottom left (16′).

The “Trifylli” soon made it two when winger Aitor Cantalapiedra’s cross was expertly guided into the bottom right on the volley by striker Andraz Sporar (33′).

Panetolikos managed a fantastic 3-1 home upset over Aris for their first victory of the campaign.

The Agrinio club took the lead after winger Levan Shengalia’s strike crept into the bottom right (15′) but forward Luis Palma brought it level with a good effort from the edge of the box into the same corner (20′).

Nikos Karelis put the “Canaries” ahead once more after heading the ball into an empty net following a deflected cross which came off the post and into the Greek striker’s path (63′).

Winger Nadrey Dago’s header from a cross gave Panetolikos their third (76′) and, despite a second yellow red to captain Jorge Diaz (90+4′), they held on to bag a great win.

AEK suffered a 0-1 loss at the hands of Volos in their first home match of the season on Sunday morning, with forward Milos Deletic’s wonderful long shot into the bottom right following a corner (18′) enough to give the Magnesia side a fantastic result.

Lamia salvaged a 1-1 away draw against Giannina as both sides recorded their first points of the campaign.

The Epirus team went in front, thanks to a corner header from centre half Rodrigo Erramuspe (14′), though the Fthiotida club managed to get back on level terms when right back David Simon’s cross was headed in by midfielder Christopher Nunez (58′).

Ionikos and Levadiakos played out a 0-0 stalemate in Nikaia on Saturday morning to record their first points for this term.