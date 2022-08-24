Firefighters tackled a number of grass fires across London over the weekend.

Seven fire engines and around 50 firefighters were called to Layhams Road in Keston on Friday (19 August) where around 20 hectares of farmland and trees were damaged by fire. Thirty people were evacuated from an adjacent football pitch and a further 10 people were led to a safe area. The Brigade was called at 1733 and the fire was under control by 2023. Fire crews from Addington, Croydon, Purley, Wallington, Orpington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

On Sunday (21 August) firefighters tackled another grass fire near Gale Street in Dagenham. One hectare of grass and shrubland was damaged by fire. The Brigade was called at 1727 and the fire was under control by 1854. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Barking and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.

Later on Sunday (21 August), six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to South End Road in Rainham to around one hectare of grass and shrubland alight. The Brigade was called at 1759 and the fire was under control by 1904. Fire crews from Hornchurch, Wennington, Romford, Ilford and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took a total of 37 calls to the grass fires. Thankfully, no one was injured at any of them.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s been an incredibly busy time for firefighters and our Control Officers who have been working around the clock with our partners to help keep Londoners safe, whether that be from the intense grass fires we’ve seen or flooding incidents. Whilst the weather seems to be settling, we’re asking Londoners not to be complacent.

“When the ground is incredibly dry it’s harder for water to be absorbed, which is why we have seen flash flooding as the water pools on the surface, but it also means that grasslands are still parched. In the coming days we’re expecting more dry weather, so please continue to help us prevent grass fires by not barbecuing on open land, clearing away rubbish and glass and safely disposing of cigarettes.